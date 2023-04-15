trending:

Space

SpaceX plans test flight for Starship rocket that could take people to moon, Mars

by Jared Gans - 04/15/23 10:01 PM ET
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company’s Starship rocket at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. (SpaceX via AP)

SpaceX is planning a test flight of its Starship rocket early next week that could eventually take civilians to the moon and Mars. 

The company said in a post on its website that it is planning Monday for the first test launch of its “fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket” from its Starbase in Texas. 

“Starship is a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, help humanity return to the Moon, and travel to Mars and beyond,” the post states. “With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship.” 

The company said it has previously completed multiple sub-orbital flight tests of Starship’s upper stage from the Texas base.

A 150-minute test window will open at 7 a.m. Central Daylight Time for SpaceX to conduct the test. 

The announced schedule for the test came one day after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave SpaceX final approval to conduct it. SpaceX received a license that will be valid for five years after it met the FAA’s safety and environmental requirements. 

The rocket will not include any people or satellites. 

The flight path will have the rocket travel from the southern part of Texas to near Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean. 

SpaceX fueled its Starship for the first time in January in anticipation of its inaugural test flight. It also shared photos to promote its progress that same month.

