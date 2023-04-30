trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Space

NASA found a novel way to keep Voyager 2 spacecraft going

by Lauren Sforza - 04/30/23 9:10 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/30/23 9:10 PM ET

NASA’s long-running spacecraft Voyager 2 will be able to continue its operations for years longer than anticipated with a new power strategy.

NASA launched the Voyager 2 in 1977 to orbit the outer edge of the solar system 12 billion miles away from Earth, using five different instruments to study space. As the spacecraft’s power source has started to dwindle, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has found a solution by using the spacecraft’s backup reservoir of power, which NASA says will keep Voyager 2 in space until at least 2026 instead of this year.

According to NASA, Voyager 2 and its twin Voyager 1 are the only spacecraft that have ever operated outside of the Earth’s heliosphere, which is a bubble of particles generated by the Sun around itself and its planets.

“The science data that the Voyagers are returning gets more valuable the farther away from the Sun they go, so we are definitely interested in keeping as many science instruments operating as long as possible,” Linda Spilker, Voyager’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said in a statement.

Scientists turned off the heaters and other non-essential systems on both of the spacecrafts to also preserve power, according to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Scientists were considering shutting down one of the five instruments on Voyager 2 to conserve power, but instead were able to tap into the backup power reservoir.

According to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the Voyager’s electrical systems and voltages have remained stable for the last 45 years, which minimizes the need for a “safety net” that the backup power supply provided. If the new solution works with Voyager 2, the scientists may try to apply to same method to Voyager 1, which has only four instruments.

“Variable voltages pose a risk to the instruments, but we’ve determined that it’s a small risk, and the alternative offers a big reward of being able to keep the science instruments turned on longer,” Suzanne Dodd, Voyager’s project manager at the laboratory, said in a statement. “We’ve been monitoring the spacecraft for a few weeks, and it seems like this new approach is working.”

Tags Jet Propulsion Laboratory nasa Voyager 2

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Space News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’
  2. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  3. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  4. Scalise: Americans expect Biden to ‘sit in a room with Speaker McCarthy and ...
  5. Saudi alfalfa sparks tension in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert
  6. Ted Cruz decries ‘political smear job’ against Clarence Thomas for ethics ...
  7. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  8. Roy Wood Jr defends media, takes on ‘king of scandals’ Trump and Biden’s ...
  9. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  10. McDaniel says party autopsy for 2022 shows independents didn’t break for GOP
  11. Cohn says First Republic sale ‘will be a much faster process’ than Silicon ...
  12. FBI, local authorities offer $80,000 reward for arrest of Texas mass shooting ...
  13. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  14. NASA found a novel way to keep Voyager 2 spacecraft going
  15. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  16. Lightfoot sends letter to Abbott urging him not to send any more migrants
  17. Why did First Republic collapse? A guide to the latest banking crisis
  18. GOP presidential contenders knock DeSantis over Disney
Load more

Video

See all Video