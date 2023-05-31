trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Space

Private astronauts return to Earth, marking another successful mission for SpaceX

by Amy Thompson - 05/31/23 9:53 AM ET
by Amy Thompson - 05/31/23 9:53 AM ET
In this image taken from video broadcast by SpaceX, crew members wave after the SpaceX Dragon capsule splashed down into the Gulf of Mexico, just off the Florida Panhandle, late Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The private flight carrying two Saudi astronauts and other passengers returned to Earth after a nine-day trip to the International Space Station. (SpaceX via AP)

The International Space Station (ISS) has four fewer residents this morning following the successful return of the Axiom 2 (Ax-2) crew.

The quartet of private astronauts splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday night, ending a 10-day mission. 

Strapped inside the Dragon spacecraft, named Freedom, were four private astronauts: Peggy Whitson, the mission’s commander and one of NASA’s most accomplished astronauts; John Shoffner, an entrepreneur and STEM advocate; and two Saudi astronauts — Ali AlQarni, a fighter pilot; and Rayyanah Barnawi, a stem cell biologist.

“SpaceX, we would like to tell you, that was a phenomenal ride,” said Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and veteran of four spaceflights, just after splashdown. “We really enjoyed all of it.”

The Ax-2 mission is the second private astronaut mission operated by Axiom Space, with more in the works for the future. During their brief stay on the space station, the crew were not tourists — kept busy conducting and participating in more than a dozen research investigations and doing outreach to inspire the next generation of explorers. 

It was a historic flight for Barnawi and Alquari because the duo became only the second and third Saudis to fly to space and the first to reach the space station.

“Every story comes to an end, and this is only the beginning of a new era for our country and our region,” Barnawi said during a farewell ceremony Monday on the ISS. “So I’d just like to thank everyone here who has helped us.”

Their landing came on the anniversary of SpaceX’s first human spaceflight, a mission called Demo-2. As part of that mission, NASA and SpaceX launched two astronauts — Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley — to the ISS to certify the crew Dragon spacecraft to routinely ferry astronauts. 

The success of that mission returned human spaceflight to American soil and provided NASA, as well as its partner agencies around the world, with new avenues to space. In 2011, the agency’s storied space shuttle program ended, leaving the world dependent upon Russia for the only means of sending humans to space. 

It took nearly a decade, but SpaceX, the first of two commercial crew providers, made history by launching two astronauts to the space station and returning them to their families. Since that day, SpaceX has launched more than 30 humans into space over 10 missions in three years.

That success includes six crew rotations for NASA, including the current group of Crew-6 astronauts on board the ISS; two private astronaut missions for Axiom Space; one additional private spaceflight mission called Inspiration4 to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Center; and the Demo-2 mission that started it all. 

This capability is paramount because it provides more opportunities to reach space and gives NASA a U.S. crew member on each flight who can maximize the science output on each mission. 

NASA’s second commercial crew partner, Boeing, is gearing up for a crew test flight that is scheduled for this summer.

During that mission, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore will strap into the Starliner capsule and blast off on a two-week mission to the space station, where they will make sure the Starliner is working as expected and can be certified to routinely carry crew members, just like the Dragon. 

That test flight is currently scheduled for no earlier than July 21. 

Tags Ali al Qarni Axiom Space International Space Station John Shoffner nasa Peggy Whitson Peggy Whitson Rayyanah Barnawi SpaceX

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Space News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  3. McCarthy’s future on the line as he whips debt ceiling deal
  4. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  5. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s voting against debt limit bill
  6. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  7. McConnell to face off with conservative opponents on debt ceiling bill
  8. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  9. Debt ceiling live coverage: Chorus of ‘no’ votes grows
  10. White House, GOP both claim victory on student loans in debt limit bill
  11. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  12. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
  13. How Moscow drone attack helps ‘shatter the myth’ of Putin’s war 
  14. Manhattan DA pushes back on Trump attempt to move hush money case to federal ...
  15. House Republican says there won’t be a default if debt bill fails
  16. Minor miracle: Conservatives got a win out of a debt-ceiling showdown
  17. For Republicans, anger is winning over logic again
  18. GOP Oversight chair to launch contempt proceedings against FBI director
Load more

Video

See all Video