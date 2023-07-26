trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Space

UFO whistleblower makes explosive claims, but wary of divulging details

by Saul Elbein - 07/26/23 4:54 PM ET
by Saul Elbein - 07/26/23 4:54 PM ET
David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative
Greg Nash
David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, testifies during a House National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing to discuss Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Former intelligence official David Grusch made far-reaching claims about possible U.S. government cover-ups of contact with UFOs and non-human pilots in a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on Wednesday.

But Grusch could not offer any hard evidence to substantiate his claims — largely due to his fears of prosecution for sharing classified data in a public setting, he told Congress.

“As a former intelligence officer, I go to jail for revealing classified information,” he told the members.

Lawmakers on the national security subcommittee noted that evasion is not the same thing as Grusch admitting he doesn’t have proof. 

“We should remind viewers and witnesses — and I think is really important — that we also cannot share classified information in public settings,” Ranking Member Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) said.

Members repeatedly complained that they had been denied access to a secure hearing room (a sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF) where they could hold a fully secure interview with Grusch.

“Every person watching this knows that we need to meet with Mr. Grusch in a secure compartmentalized facility so that we can get fulsome answers that do not put him in jeopardy,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told the committee.

Gaetz’s GOP colleagues said after the hearing that they would demand to interview Grusch and the other witnesses in a SCIF to gather additional information. 

Here are three specific areas where Grusch said he could share further classified information with Congress to bolster his claims. 

Naming his sources 

Grusch said that during his time as co-lead of the Pentagon’s Unexplained Anomalous Phenomenon (UAP) task force, fellow intelligence officials leaked to him the existence of the secret program focused on retrieving — and attempting to reverse engineer — non-human craft.

“Do you have direct knowledge — or have you spoken to people with direct knowledge of this imagery of crash sites,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) asked Grusch.

“I can’t discuss that in an open session,” Grusch said. 

But he promised to offer a list of potential witnesses — both cooperative and “hostile” — who could give the committee more information.

Claims of retaliation 

While most of his intelligence agency colleagues have been supportive, Grusch told Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-N.Y.), “I do have knowledge of active and planned reprisal activity against myself and other colleagues,” in what he called “administrative terrorism.”

When Raskin pressed on where these reprisals had come from, Grusch said the source was “certain senior leadership at previous agencies I was associated with.”

“That’s all I’ll say publicly,” Grusch added, “but I can provide more details in a closed environment.”

Asked if anyone had been killed over potential leaks, Grusch told Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) that “I have to be careful asking that question, I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities.”

By contrast, former Navy pilot Commander David Fravor, sitting next to Grusch, said that he and other pilots who had witnessed UAP had been treated “very well.”

Misappropriation of funds

Grusch alleged that aerospace and weapons manufacturers were siphoning money off of government contracts — and plowing it into unsanctioned research projects in advanced technology.

The Secretary of Defense does have the authority to deny congressional oversight of particularly sensitive “special access programs,” or SAPs. But the group of high-powered congressional leaders known as the Gang of Eight is at least supposed to be informed — which Grusch said didn’t happen in this case.

Asked how such a secret program gets funded, he said: “I will give generalities — I can get very specific in a closed session — but misappropriation of funds.”

“Do you think US corporations are overcharging for certain tech they’re selling to the US government and that additional money is going to programs?” Rep. Moskowitz asked.

“Correct, through something called IREN,” Grusch said, referring to the INFOSEC Research and Engineering Network, a joint research and development venture between several corporate weapons contractors

Pressed for details, Grusch said he could reveal more in a closed session and offered Rep. Alexia Ocaio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) a list of corporations and sites to begin targeting.

“I’d be happy to give you that in a closed environment, I can tell you specifically,” Grusch responded. 

Tags classified information Jared Moskowitz Matt Gaetz Robert Garcia UAPs UFOs

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Space News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  2. Trump says he would end European visas on US citizens planned for 2024
  3. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  4. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  5. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
  6. UFO whistleblower makes explosive claims, but wary of divulging details
  7. Judge says Hunter Biden legal team apparently ‘misrepresented’ identity to ...
  8. Watch live: House Oversight panel convenes hearing on UFOs, national security
  9. Fed hikes interest rates to 22-year high after brief pause
  10. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  11. Alpha Phi Alpha moves 2025 convention out of Florida over ‘racist’ policies
  12. Hunter Biden plea agreement on hold after judge questions scope of deal
  13. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  14. Senate Republicans see Biden impeachment as fraught with risk
  15. Christie hits Trump for having Clintons at wedding
  16. Elon Musk connects Bronny James cardiac arrest to COVID vaccine
  17. How do borrowers change their payment plans on a student loan?
  18. DeSantis floats RFK Jr. to run CDC or FDA
Load more