trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building

by AP - 06/17/23 12:33 PM ET
by AP - 06/17/23 12:33 PM ET

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fifteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore police said officers responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.

Police said 15 people were injured. Two of the injuries are possibly life threatening, police said in a news release.

No further details were immediately released by police. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Tags Baltimore bus accident

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
  2. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  3. Hutchinson warns Republicans to ‘back off’ allegations DOJ has been ...
  4. Christie, Barr compare Trump to a child
  5. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  6. Senate Democrat backs Biden over longtime supporter RFK Jr.
  7. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  8. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  9. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  10. Barr ‘skeptical’ of Trump conviction in Georgia voting investigation
  11. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  12. Miami mayor’s 2024 bid confounds Republicans
  13. Bill Barr: Trump is a ‘consummate narcissist’
  14. John Bolton: Intelligence officials ‘failed in many cases’ in not getting ...
  15. Pence says Trump’s indictment ‘sends a terrible message’ to the world 
  16. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  17. Nikki Haley wishes husband farewell at deployment ceremony
  18. Spike in ocean heat stuns scientists: Have we breached a climate tipping point?
Load more

Video

See all Video