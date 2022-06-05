4 dead, 28 injured in four mass shootings on Saturday

Four people were killed and 28 injured in a series of mass shootings across the U.S. on Saturday.

Mass shootings, defined as an incident in which four or more people are shot, were reported in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas and Arizona on Saturday, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Three people were killed and eleven injured in Philadelphia after multiple gunmen opened fire on South Street just before midnight on Saturday.

Lt. D.F. Pace with the Philadelphia Police Department told a local ABC station that police observed “several active shooters shooting into the crowd.”

“There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said, adding that authorities recovered at least two firearms and were working to identify the perpetrators.

In Phoenix, a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed and eight others were injured after a shooting broke out at a strip mall in the early morning hours on Saturday.

In a press conference recorded by Fox 10 in Phoenix, officials said the shooting happened during a party in the area. Some kind of conflict broke out before gunfire erupted at a series of spots around the mall’s parking lot and buildings.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (D) tweeted on Saturday that it “seems we can’t go a day without another mass shooting.”

“Time has run out. Change must happen now,” she wrote.

Five people were also injured in a shooting at El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and another four were hurt in Ecorse, Mich., according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The weekend gunfire comes after a series of tragic mass shootings in recent weeks, including a gunman opening fire inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults and another gunman killing 10 people in a majority-Black neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y.

Last week, a man also shot and killed four people at a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., just a day before another person opened fire at a cemetery in Racine, Wis.

The series of mass shootings has alarmed the nation and renewed cries for stricter gun control laws and reforms. President Biden last week pleaded for Congress to pass laws expanding background checks, implementing a national red flag law system and banning assault rifles.

A bipartisan group of senators is meeting to come up with a potential legislative package in the evenly divided Senate to address the rising gun violence, but Republicans and ardent Second Amendment defenders are still pushing back publicly against major changes.