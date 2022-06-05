Philadelphia district attorney calls for NRA boycott after 3 killed in shooting

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) called for Pennsylvania legislators to boycott National Rifle Association (NRA) donations and lobbyists after three people were killed in a shooting on Saturday night.

Authorities said at a press conference on Sunday afternoon they found several active shooters firing on South Street, a popular entertainment District in central Philadelphia, just before midnight. The incident left 11 others injured, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

“The terrible crimes last night on South Street tell our Pennsylvania legislators it’s time for real action,” Krasner tweeted. “Boycott NRA lobbyists, boycott NRA donations and bring real common sense gun regulation to Pennsylvania. Now.”

The gun rights group has come under increasing criticism after a string of high-profile mass shootings across the country.

After 19 children and two teachers were killed in a massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, multiple speakers pulled out of the group’s annual meeting that was held days later in Houston.

The NRA has funneled millions of dollars to mostly Republican politicians over the past decade and beyond, and its millions of members represent an important GOP voting constituency.

“Philadelphia has been awash in crime for years as a result of Krasner’s ineptitude and loyalty to his benefactor, George Soros, who supports weak DAs who pledge not to prosecute violent criminals and release them almost immediately as law enforcement arrest these violent felons,” the NRA said in an email to The Hill.

“Blaming the NRA, which advocates for its 5 million law-abiding members to be able defend themselves and their families, is a feeble cop out and a disgrace,” the group said.

Later on Sunday, Krasner called for a $50 million investment for an “improved” city crime lab, saying the state “has billions to fix it.”

“We must remember the need for a REAL investment in forensic science that solves terrible crimes and builds strong, accurate cases to prosecute,” he tweeted.

Frank Vanore, the Philadelphia Police Department’s chief inspector, said at Sunday’s press conference that evidence from the scene indicated at least five separate guns were fired during the incident, not including a firearm used by a police officer to return fire. But police had so far only recovered two of the weapons, he said.

“There’s three guns that we still need to find and compare to our evidence,” Vanore said.

Updated: June 6 at 10:17 a.m.