trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Two rescued after falling into Mars M&M factory chocolate tank

by George Stockburger, Daniel Hamburg and Nexstar Media Wire - 06/09/22 6:40 PM ET

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A rescue was prompted at the Mars M&M factory in Lancaster County, Pa., after two people became stuck in a chocolate tank.

A Lancaster County 911 supervisor says the first victim was extricated from the tank at 3:10 p.m. and the second was out by 3:25 p.m. The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time, but both were taken to area hospitals.

Authorities were called to help cut a hole into the tank to assist the rescue, according to a dispatch supervisor. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating this incident.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson said they were managing the situation and are “extremely grateful for the quick work of the first responders.”

It’s unclear if the tank was empty or contained chocolate at the time of the rescue.

The plant is known for making a variety of products, including M&Ms and Dove chocolate, and is located 12 miles from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Tags

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  2. Signs of tension rise between ...
  3. Kinzinger predicts 2024 elections ...
  4. Texas GOP party adopts anti-LGBTQ ...
  5. Trump’s path back to the Oval Office
  6. More Americans say Trump should face ...
  7. What if Russia’s army fails in ...
  8. Seven presidential contenders for the ...
  9. House Democrat calls for Clarence ...
  10. Five ways the Fed’s interest rate ...
  11. The big flaw in Biden’s plan to ...
  12. Republican who voted to impeach Trump ...
  13. Jan. 6 committee is telling a ...
  14. Lawmakers say new Iran nuclear deal ...
  15. DeSantis escalates feud with White ...
  16. Biden aides ‘tapped out’ as White ...
  17. Jared Kushner’s ‘Art of the ...
  18. MPD officer, multiple people shot ...
Load more

Video

See all Video