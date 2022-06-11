46 University of New Hampshire fraternity members, chapter accused of hazing

Close to 50 members of a fraternity at the University of New Hampshire (UNH) have been accused of hazing new members at an event in April.

The Durham Police Department issued arrest warrants for UNH’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter and 46 of its members Tuesday, according to a statement from the department.

After university representatives notified the police of a possible “student hazing incident” that happened on April 13, officers determined there was probable cause that a crime was committed, the statement said.

The department said hazing is a misdemeanor that can carry a $1,200 fine against an individual and a $20,000 fine against an organization. The Strafford County attorney’s office will be responsible for prosecuting the arrests in the case, the police department said.

The attorney’s office did not immediately return a request for comment to The Hill.

Ten students have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident as of Friday, according to the statement. They were released and are scheduled to be arraigned next month.

Erika Mantz, the executive director of UNH media relations, said the fraternity’s national chapter told university officials about the incident, and the university immediately notified the police. She said the university suspended the chapter in the interim pending the outcome of the police investigation.

“We take any allegation of hazing very seriously, and now that the police investigation is complete, we will be initiating a formal conduct process,” she said in a statement.

The national chapter said in a statement that it issued a “cease and desist” to the UNH chapter and began its own investigation upon learning of the incident. It paused the investigation after the police inquiry began.

“We are fully cooperating with the local authorities’ investigation and have urged all of our members to do the same,” the statement said.

“Sigma Alpha Epsilon denounces all accounts of hazing and misconduct that do not represent the Fraternity’s values defined by our creed, The True Gentleman,” it added.