31 members of white nationalist group arrested near Idaho Pride event

Dozens affiliated with a white nationalist group were arrested on Saturday in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, near a Pride event in the city.

In a press conference Saturday evening, police shared that they had received a tip concerning a large group wearing matching outfits and masks.

“At approximately 1:38 this afternoon we received a telephone call from a concerned citizen who reported that approximately 20 people jumped into a UHAUL wearing masks. They had shields and ‘looked like a little army,’” said Coeur d’Alene Chief Of Police Lee White.

The 31 individuals were detained hours after the tip was shared and were found to be affiliated with white nationalist group Patriot Front.

White said that members of the group, many of whom were dressed in Patriot Front paraphernalia, hailed from at least 11 different states.

The members were arrested for conspiracy to riot after the police uncovered plans to cause disturbances at the Pride parade and throughout the city.

White expressed appreciation for the tip from an observant citizen and said that he is satisfied with placing the large group in jail as police sift through further evidence.

“In my opinion, I would gladly arrest 31 individuals who were coming to riot in our city for a misdemeanor rather than have them participate in some sort of seriously disruptive event, which is exactly what they were planning in the downtown area,” White said.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris expressed a similar sentiment, saying that the group needed to be placed in jail for the time being.

A press conference attendee asked Norris: “You talked about overcrowding jails last week — is there enough room for 31 people in your jail?”

“We’ll find the room for these 31,” Norris responded.