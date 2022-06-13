Police kill armed person at Texas summer camp

Police on Monday fatally shot an armed person at a summer camp in Texas.

Around 8:43 a.m. on Monday, police responded to 911 calls saying a gunman was inside Duncanville Fieldhouse, where a summer camp of more than 150 children was being held.

Duncanville police representative Michelle Arias said that officers arrived within two minutes, according to NBC News.

“Officers located a subject armed with a gun and engaged the subject,” Arias also said. “The subject was struck (by gunfire).”

No children, staff members or police officers were injured in the incident, Fox 4, a local news station in the area, reported.

“Our officers did not hesitate,” Duncanville Mayor Barry Gordon said to WFAA, another local news outlet. “They did what they were trained to do and saved lives.”

The Hill has reached out to the Duncanville Police Department for more information.

The shooting took place just 350 miles from Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were killed in an elementary school shooting just weeks ago.

In that shooting, police have been criticized for taking more than an hour to confront the shooter after he entered the school.

“They’re cowards,” Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher at Robb Elementary School, said of police in an interview last week.

All 11 children who were in Reyes’s classroom at the time of the shooting were killed. Reyes was also shot multiple times.

“After everything, I get more angry because you have a bulletproof vest. I had nothing. I had nothing. You’re supposed to protect and serve. There is no excuse for their actions. And I will never forgive them. I will never forgive them,” Reyes added.