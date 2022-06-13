trending:

DOJ charges alleged gun trafficker who purchased 75 guns in six months

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/13/22 5:42 PM ET

A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly purchasing at least 70 firearms within a six-month span. 

According to a Justice Department statement, authorities said that Demontre Antwon Hackworth was indicted last week on federal firearm crimes charges, saying that Hackworth sold firearms without a license and made false statements during the purchase of a firearm. 

Authorities said that Hackworth purchased at least 92 guns from federally licensed firearms dealers, including 75 firearms during a six-month span from a dealer stripped of its seller’s license.

At least 16 of the 92 firearms Hackworth purchased allegedly have been used in incidents that include homicide, aggravated assault and drug trafficking in two U.S. states and Canada, according to the statement. 

One of the 16 guns the alleged gun trafficker purchased was used in three separate criminal incidents, two aggravated assaults and one unlawful possession, and two more guns were used in two separate incidents. 

“Illegal firearms trafficking is not a victimless crime,” Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Dallas Field Divison Special Agent in Charge Jeff Boshek said in a statement. 

“There are real consequences when individuals illegally engage in the business of buying and selling firearms. ATF will continue to use all available resources to strategically target and identify illegal firearms sales, trafficking patterns, and sources of crime guns; and to interrupt the illegal flow of firearms to criminal gang members, felons, firearm traffickers, and all persons who are otherwise prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law.”

Hackworth, 31, could face up to 35 years in federal prison if convicted.

