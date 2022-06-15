trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Ocasio-Cortez accuses Democratic NYC council speaker of ‘movie-villain type of decision-making’

by Monique Beals - 06/15/22 8:08 PM ET

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called the recent actions of New York City Council speaker Adrienne Adams “movie-villain type of decision-making” in a social media post on Tuesday.

Ocasio-Cortez posted an Instagram story to discuss “what it actually looks like when politics gets dirty,” accusing the speaker of taking funding away from children’s after school programs. 

“The mayor and the city council speaker decided that they wanted their budget right now. The budget had absolutely unconscionable cuts to education, housing services and a lot more,” Ocasio-Cortez explained. 

“How do you actually get that? Well, you create a psychological environment and a political environment that is extremely hostile to dissent,” she continued, adding that the speaker “took away funding the local Boys & Girls Club and their after school programs” for her political gain.

“That is like movie-villian type of decision making, right there. Like why are we bringing kids into this?” she asked. 

The Hill has reached out to Adams for comment. Adams’ office told the New York Times that the programs in question did receive some discretionary funding, as well as other city funds.

The funding in question is part of a $101 billion budget deal passed this week. Over $41 million of that funding is discretionary and controlled by Adams, according to the Times.

The Boys & Girls Club wanted to receive $150,000 in city funding; however, it only got half of that, the newspaper noted.

Only six members voted against the budget, including Democrats Tiffany Cabán, Alexa Avilés, Sandy Nurse, Chi Ossé, Charles Barron and Kristin Richardson Jordan. 

Tags AOC new york city council

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Navy fires five leaders in less than ...
  2. Here’s the age when Americans get ...
  3. Jan. 6 panel releases Loudermilk tour ...
  4. Illinois Democrat Sean Casten says ...
  5. Where the 10 House Republicans who ...
  6. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  7. Republicans go scorched-earth in ...
  8. Here’s what’s behind the tampon ...
  9. GOP commission refuses to certify New ...
  10. Fauci tests positive for COVID-19
  11. Biden approval rating drops for third ...
  12. Bannon rips Barr over Jan. 6 testimony
  13. Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia ...
  14. White House scrambles to solve gas ...
  15. Fetterman leads Oz in Pennsylvania ...
  16. Biden signs new LGBT executive order ...
  17. CNN readies for town hall at ...
  18. Who is Greg Jacob, Pence’s lawyer ...
Load more

Video

See all Video