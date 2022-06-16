New poll finds 33 percent of GOP support actions of Jan. 6 rioters

A third of the Republicans polled in a new survey said they supported the actions of supporters of former President Trump who broke into the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

While the poll by Global Strategy Group found majorities back the Jan. 6 panel and oppose the actions of those who forced the evacuation of Congress in an effort to stop the count of the Electoral College, it also finds a large minority within the GOP backed those rioters.

The findings underscore the divisions within the GOP over Jan. 6 — a battle that likely to shadow election year debates and the early stages of the 2024 presidential race.

A mob of Trump’s supporters that day overran U.S. Capitol Police to enter the Capitol. Some marched across the House and Senate floors as lawmakers were taken to secure locations.

Numerous police officers were injured and five deaths were connected to the riot.

Most Americans clearly do not support those rioting, the poll makes clear.

It found that nearly two-thirds of Americans support the House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 riots and that 71 percent of Americans overall oppose the storming of the U.S. Capitol last year.

When broken down by party, 84 percent of Democrats opposed the actions of the protestors while 13 percent supported them and three percent were not sure.

Among Republicans, 58 percent opposed the attack on the U.S. Capitol while 33 percent backed it and 9 percent said they were not sure.

Just 40 percent of Republicans back the Jan. 6 panel compared to 51 percent who do not.

Two Republicans sit on the Jan. 6 panel — Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) — but they have faced scorn from former President Trump and his allies over their decision.

The poll found that 54 percent of Americans support the Department of Justice filing criminal charges against Trump for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 rioting.