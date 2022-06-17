Idaho deputy after fatal shooting: ‘Guess I’m gonna lose my gun again’

An Idaho officer who shot a mentally ill man holding a knife reportedly responded to the incident by saying “guess I’m gonna lose my gun again.”

NBC News reported on the deputy’s comments Friday after obtaining body camera footage of the Jan. 31 incident through a public records request.

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Brittany Brokop shot Michael Trappett, 48, who had a knife, after Trappett’s family called the police saying their son was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Brokop and fellow deputy Randall Carruth, who also shot Trappett, were both cleared by the Latah County prosecuting attorney, who said their actions were justified based on the danger of the situation. Both returned to duty.

The prosecuting attorney’s office said Trappett was ordered to drop the knife, but he continued to wield it and he came within 10 feet of the officers before he was fatally shot.

Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz also said that Trappett had a “history of threatening and aggressive behavior” toward police.

Bill Trappett, Michael’s brother, told NBC he was only aware of one recent incident, at a hospital, where his brother was intoxicated and exhibited aggressive behavior toward those around him. Michael Trappett’s aggression culminated in being tackled by law enforcement and put in a straightjacket.

However, Trappett’s family accused both officers in the Jan. 31 incident of excessive force, saying that Brokop in particular had “gone too far” and calling on the sheriff’s office to bolster its deescalation training and policy.

“We think Brittany Brokop should be held accountable for her actions,” Bill Trappett told NBC.

A similar situation occurred in 2020 when Brokop was apparently cleared of wrongdoing by a prosecuting attorney after shooting Andrew Hull, 23, while working for the same sheriff’s office, the outlet reported.

“It went from 0 to 110 in a minute, and the next thing I knew, I was shot,” Hull told NBC, saying that Brokop “pulled that trigger just as fast as she could.”

Hull said that he was hit in the thigh about three inches from his femoral artery.

Police claimed that Hull, who was intoxicated when Brokop shot him, pulled a gun and exhibited hostile behavior during his encounter with the deputy.

Brokop did not offer comment to NBC. The Hill has reached out to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office for comment.