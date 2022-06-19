trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

MPD officer, multiple people shot near U Street corridor in DC

by Brad Dress - 06/19/22 10:09 PM ET

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to the scene of a shooting in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night that injured multiple people, including a police officer.

The MPD responded around 9:28 p.m. to a shooting incident at 14th Street and U Street, according to a tweet from the agency.

“MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer,” the tweet read.

The D.C. Police Union tweeted that the injured officer was one of its members and that they had been transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police Chief Robert Contee is expected to give an update on the incident soon.

This is a developing report.

Tags Active shooter Robert Contee shooting Washington DC

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Signs of tension rise between ...
  2. Kinzinger predicts 2024 elections ...
  3. More Americans say Trump should face ...
  4. Texas GOP party adopts anti-LGBTQ ...
  5. What if Russia’s army fails in ...
  6. Trump’s path back to the Oval Office
  7. Seven presidential contenders for the ...
  8. DeSantis escalates feud with White ...
  9. Yellen: Federal gas tax holiday ...
  10. 5 notable moments from Trump’s ...
  11. Jan. 6 committee is telling a ...
  12. House Democrat calls for Clarence ...
  13. Five ways the Fed’s interest rate ...
  14. MPD officer, multiple people shot ...
  15. Maryland Apple store union vote marks ...
  16. Republican who voted to impeach Trump ...
  17. Lawmakers say new Iran nuclear deal ...
  18. Fox News pays former female host $15 ...
Load more

Video

See all Video