MPD officer, multiple people shot near U Street corridor in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to the scene of a shooting in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night that injured multiple people, including a police officer.

The MPD responded around 9:28 p.m. to a shooting incident at 14th Street and U Street, according to a tweet from the agency.

“MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer,” the tweet read.

The D.C. Police Union tweeted that the injured officer was one of its members and that they had been transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police Chief Robert Contee is expected to give an update on the incident soon.

This is a developing report.