trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

San Francisco police searching for gunman who opened fire on commuter train

by Brad Dress - 06/22/22 4:58 PM ET
(File: Getty)

Police are searching for a gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a commuter train in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, fatally shooting one person and injuring another.

The gunman fired inside the Muni Metro Castro Station around 9:54 a.m., according to Raj Vaswani, an investigations commander with the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD).

Vaswani confirmed in a tweet one person was killed while another victim was recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Myrna Melgar, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, tweeted the suspected gunman fled from the Castro station after shooting.

The Hill has reached out to the SFPD for further comment.

Tags California Gunman mass shooting Muni train San Francisco

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 committee delays hearing ...
  2. The media bubble is real: Study shows ...
  3. France rules against burkini swimwear ...
  4. Women for Trump co-founder and Jan. 6 ...
  5. Here are the 14 GOP senators who ...
  6. Biden can​​’t escape questions ...
  7. Andrew Gillum, 2018 Florida governor ...
  8. GOP senator suffers ...
  9. Rand Paul vows to introduce ...
  10. Fox anchor: Jan. 6 witnesses ...
  11. Senators hail ‘bipartisan ...
  12. Advocates cautiously optimistic over ...
  13. Trump says it’s ‘not even a ...
  14. Chasten Buttigieg knocks Boebert ...
  15. Democrats face warning signs over ...
  16. Live coverage: Arizona Speaker Rusty ...
  17. Pelosi declines to endorse gas tax ...
  18. Prosecutors ask judge to look into ...
Load more

Video

See all Video