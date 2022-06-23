North Carolina Rep. David Price shares news of wife’s death

Rep. David Price (D-N.C.) said his wife Lisa Price, an activist for civil rights, environmental protection and gun control, died on Thursday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

David Price said his wife was his “life partner” and a “supporter of everything I undertook,” in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

“I was immensely proud of her leadership roles, from Alderman in New Haven to being at the right hand of two Chapel Hill mayors, co-founding and leading North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, and campaigning energetically for civil rights, environmental protections, animal welfare, and the Kidzu Children’s Museum,” Price wrote.

David Price, 81, has represented North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District since 1987. Last year, he announced he would retire from the public office.

Lisa Price, 82, died after a battle with cancer, according to a spokesperson from the congressman’s office.