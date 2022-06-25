trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Whitmer files motion asking state Supreme Court to quickly take up lawsuit over abortion rights

by Caroline Vakil - 06/25/22 1:42 PM ET
FILE – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a news conference on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the governor’s office in Lansing, Mich. A judge on Tuesday, MAY 17, 2022, suspended Michigan’s dormant, decades-old ban on abortion, which means the procedure would not be illegal in the state even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its historic Roe v. Wade decision. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Friday filed a motion asking for the state’s high court to quickly take up her lawsuit, which aims to stop a decades-old abortion ban from being enforced and considers abortion a constitutional right in the state.

“We need to clarify that under Michigan law, access to abortion is not only legal, but constitutionally protected. The urgency of the moment is clear—the Michigan court must act now,” Whitmer said in a statement

“With today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision, Michigan’s extreme 1931 law banning abortion without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalizing doctors and nurses who provide reproductive care is poised to take effect,” she added. “If the 1931 law goes into effect, it will punish women and strip away their right to make decisions about their own bodies.”

Whitmer’s remarks came after the federal Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. The ruling gives states the authority to determine abortion rights, creating a patchwork of different rules across the country.

Michigan has a 1931 law on the books that outlaws the medical procedure in the state unless “necessary to preserve the life of” the patient; the Michigan Court of Claims last month issued a preliminary injunction against that law after a doctor and Planned Parenthood of Michigan filed a legal challenge against it, Michigan Radio reported.

Whitmer on Saturday reiterated that abortions are still legal in the state.

“Because of a temporary injunction, abortion is still legal in Michigan,” she tweeted.

The Supreme Court’s decision is already having far-reaching consequences for a handful of states that have immediately banned abortions, or have caused uncertainty in states like Wisconsin over old laws that had previously been unenforced amid Roe v. Wade. 

Tags Gretchen Whitmer

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Thomas calls for overturning ...
  2. Senators working for gun safety ...
  3. Senate retirement bill benefits ...
  4. Marjorie Taylor Greene swarmed ...
  5. Next big fight looms over abortion ...
  6. These companies will cover abortion ...
  7. Increasingly abandoned and ...
  8. Biden heads to Europe amid domestic ...
  9. Fox News’s Bret ...
  10. Women will thrive in a post-Roe world
  11. Here's when adults gain the most ...
  12. Roe demise shows conservative Supreme ...
  13. DeSantis vows Florida will expand ...
  14. ‘Victimless rights’ at risk? How ...
  15. Whitmer files motion asking state ...
  16. Elected prosecutors vow not to go ...
  17. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin ...
  18. What to expect in the post-Roe world
Load more

Video

See all Video