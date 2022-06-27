trending:

More than 40 migrants found dead in tractor-trailer near San Antonio

by Brad Dress - 06/27/22 10:17 PM ET
san antonio migrants
AP/Eric Gay
An ambulance leaves the scene where police said dozens of people were found dead in a semitrailer in a remote area in southwestern San Antonio, Monday, June 27, 2022.

At least 42 migrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio on Monday night, according to local media reports.

Another 16 migrants were taken to the hospital in various conditions, local news channel KSAT 12 reported.

Police and emergency vehicles gathered on a major road near San Antonio around 8 p.m. to respond to the incident, according to the news outlet.

Crews are surrounding a parked 18-wheeler next to a set of railroad tracks.

The Hill has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information.

DEVELOPING

