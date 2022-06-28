trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Live results: Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Colorado, N.Y., S.C., Utah

by The Associated Press - 06/28/22 7:18 PM ET

The Associated Press is following the election in South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Colorado, Nebraska, New York and Utah.
Follow the live results below.

South Carolina

Illinois

Mississippi

Oklahoma

Colorado

Nebraska

New York

Utah

Tags

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Six takeaways on Cassidy ...
  2. Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of ...
  3. Hutchinson says Trump knew Jan. 6 ...
  4. Five explosive moments from Cassidy ...
  5. Hillary Clinton: Clarence Thomas has ...
  6. Supreme Court sides with doctors ...
  7. Trump dismisses Hutchinson as ‘bad ...
  8. White House aide testifies Trump sent ...
  9. The next financial hammer to ...
  10. Live coverage: Hutchinson offers ...
  11. Supreme Court revives GOP-drawn ...
  12. Live results: Illinois, ...
  13. Five under-the-radar Democrats who ...
  14. Trump lunged at security ...
  15. Trump threw lunch against the wall ...
  16. Who is Cassidy Hutchinson, the former ...
  17. Mulvaney on Hutchinson: ‘I know ...
  18. Thomas calls for overturning ...
Load more

Video

See all Video