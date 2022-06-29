trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

FBI opens sweeping probe of clergy sex abuse in New Orleans

by JIM MUSTIAN | ASSOCIATED PRESS - 06/29/22 4:46 PM ET
This Dec. 1, 2012 file photo shows a silhouette of a crucifix and a stained glass window inside a Catholic Church in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

The FBI has opened a widening investigation into sex abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans, looking specifically at whether priests took children across state lines to molest them.

That’s according to law enforcement officials and others familiar with the inquiry who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

More than a dozen alleged abuse victims have so far been interviewed as part of the probe that comes as the Archdiocese of New Orleans reels from a bankruptcy brought on by a flood of sex abuse lawsuits and allegations church leaders turned a blind eye to generations of predator priests.

Tags clergy sex abuse New Orleans

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fauci says he is experiencing ...
  2. Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of ...
  3. Kinzinger hits back at Boebert’s ...
  4. Republicans dismiss Hutchinson ...
  5. Secret Service pledges response to ...
  6. Raskin on anonymous pushback to ...
  7. Meadows’ image takes a beating from ...
  8. SCOTUS just quietly slashed your ...
  9. The next financial hammer to ...
  10. Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony is ...
  11. Georgia poll shows Abrams, Kemp tied ...
  12. Nation braces for miserable travel ...
  13. These are the least independent ...
  14. Justice Breyer set to retire from ...
  15. Five takeaways from races in ...
  16. Mississippi House Speaker says ...
  17. Presidential protection or abduction? ...
  18. Wall Street braces for turmoil
Load more

Video

See all Video