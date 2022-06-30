trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Abortion ban temporarily blocked in Kentucky

by Caroline Vakil - 06/30/22 11:03 AM ET
Protesters for and against abortion demonstrate between the Capitol and Supreme Court on Monday, June 27, 2022 in the aftermath of its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Peter Afriyie
Protesters for and against abortion demonstrate between the Capitol and Supreme Court on Monday, June 27, 2022 in the aftermath of its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Kentucky’s abortion ban on Thursday was temporarily blocked by a state court, allowing the medical procedure to resume in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. 

A Kentucky “trigger” law, which effectively bans the procedure in the state unless it is needed to save the patient’s life was blocked after Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry after he granted a restraining order to both.

“We’re glad the court recognized the devastation happening in Kentucky and decided to block the commonwealth’s cruel abortion bans. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe last Friday, numerous Kentuckians have been forced to carry pregnancies against their will or flee their home state in search of essential care,” the leaders of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Indiana, Kentucky, ACLU, and ACLU of Kentucky said in a statement

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) criticized the decision, saying the state would be challenging the decision.

“In the wake of an historic victory for life at the nation’s highest court, today, one judge in Kentucky has, without basis in the Kentucky Constitution, allowed two clinics to resume abortions. We cannot let the same mistake that happened in Roe v. Wade, nearly 50 years ago, to be made again in Kentucky. We will be seeking relief from this order,” he said in a statement

The development comes following the U.S. High Court’s ruling last week to eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion, leading a patchwork of states to begin banning the medical procedure.

Some state abortion laws in places like Utah and Texas have had to have their enforcement paused amid legal challenges that were filed in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision. 

Tags abortion ban Daniel Cameron Kentucky Roe v. Wade State courts Supreme Court

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kinzinger hits back at Boebert’s ...
  2. SCOTUS just quietly slashed your ...
  3. Supreme Court rules for Biden in ...
  4. Fauci says he is experiencing ...
  5. Supreme Court curbs EPA’s climate ...
  6. What is COVID-19 'rebound'? CDC ...
  7. Trump doesn’t rule out running with ...
  8. Secret Service pledges response to ...
  9. Trump’s electoral scheme allies ...
  10. Sen. Leahy, third in line to ...
  11. Biden calls for filibuster carveout ...
  12. Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of ...
  13. These are the least independent ...
  14. Raskin on anonymous pushback to ...
  15. The next financial hammer to ...
  16. Trump denies lunging at Secret ...
  17. Republicans dismiss Hutchinson ...
  18. Supreme Court agrees to hear ...
Load more

Video

See all Video