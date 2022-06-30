Justice Department to investigate NYPD’s sex crimes unit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) opened an investigation into the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) sex crimes division on Thursday following complaints that it allegedly shamed and abused survivors and deprived them of thorough investigations.

The DOJ said in a release that the department had received information about “deficiencies” within the NYPD’s Special Victims Division stretching back more than a decade, including allegations that the division failed to conduct “basic investigative steps” and instead re-traumatized victims during investigations.

“Survivors of sexual assault should expect effective, trauma-informed and victim-centered investigations by police departments,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. “Based on information provided to the Justice Department, we find significant justification to investigate whether the NYPD’s Special Victims Division engages in a pattern or practice of gender-biased policing.”

The investigation will include a comprehensive review of the NYPD’s policies, procedures and training for sexual assault investigations and will include outreach to community groups and the public.

Federal law allows the DOJ’s division to pursue civil litigation against state and local police departments that engage in practices that deprive individuals of their constitutional or federal rights. The DOJ said the investigation would assess potential violations of the Fourteenth Amendment and the Safe Streets Act.

The NYPD said in a statement that it welcomed the DOJ’s review, also pointing to the results of an independent review of its sex crimes division by outside experts published in May.

The review observed multiple strengths in the NYPD’s sex crimes response but also noted that 6 percent of 150 randomly selected sexual assault cases handled by the division resulted in arrests.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said she was working to implement the group’s recommendations.

“We continue the NYPD’s commitment to the development of the Special Victims Division,” said Sewell. “Our goal is for [the division] to be the national model. I believe any constructive review of our practices in the Special Victims Division will show that the NYPD has been evolving and improving in this area but we will be transparent and open to criticism as well as ideas in the process.”