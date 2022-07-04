trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Newsom pardons woman who killed man who abused, trafficked her

by Caroline Vakil - 07/04/22 8:42 AM ET

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) pardoned a woman on Friday who was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after she killed a man when she was a teenager after he had trafficked her for sex and abused her. 

Sara Kruzan received that sentence in 1995 for fatally shooting the man responsible for trafficking and abusing her, according to a signed gubernatorial clemency certificate. She was 16 at the time of the shooting.

Her sentence was commuted to 25 years to life in 2010 by former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) and was later resentenced to 15 years to life with a four-year firearm enhancement in 2013. After 18 years in prison, she was released.

“She has provided evidence that she is living an upright life and has demonstrated her fitness for restoration of civic rights and responsibilities,” the signed gubernatorial clemency certificate states. 

“Ms. Kruzan committed a crime that took the life of the victim. Since then, Ms. Kruzan has transformed her life and dedicated herself to community service. This act of clemency for Ms. Kruzan does not minimize or· forgive her conduct or the harm it caused. It does recognize the work she has done since to transform herself,” it adds. 

The pardon for Kruzan was one of 17 Newsom granted on Friday, in addition to one medical reprieve and 15 commutations, according to a press release from Newsom’s office.

Kruzan told the Los Angeles Times that the pardon was “releasing these invisible chains that I didn’t realize were still taloned in (me)” and that she was relieved by the announcement when asked to comment on the matter. 

Tags Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom Pardon Sara Kruzan sex trafficking

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Cassidy Hutchinson testimony prompts ...
  2. The five most damaging allegations ...
  3. 10-year-old girl denied abortion in ...
  4. Now more than ever, Democrats need ...
  5. Advocates warn US at risk of losing ...
  6. Kinzinger says more witnesses have ...
  7. Jan. 6 panel member ...
  8. Juan Williams: Justices lied before ...
  9. City of Orlando apologizes for Fourth ...
  10. The Supreme Court and the new ...
  11. Jon Stewart: Supreme Court is ‘the ...
  12. First probable monkeypox case ...
  13. Black man shot at least 60 times by ...
  14. DOJ subpoenas two Arizona state ...
  15. Biden moves on abortion haven’t ...
  16. Liz Cheney has a political future — ...
  17. Trump’s ex-lawyer Cipollone is at ...
  18. Here’s the best place to watch July ...
Load more

Video

See all Video