Newsom pardons woman who killed man who abused, trafficked her

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) pardoned a woman on Friday who was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after she killed a man when she was a teenager after he had trafficked her for sex and abused her.

Sara Kruzan received that sentence in 1995 for fatally shooting the man responsible for trafficking and abusing her, according to a signed gubernatorial clemency certificate. She was 16 at the time of the shooting.

Her sentence was commuted to 25 years to life in 2010 by former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) and was later resentenced to 15 years to life with a four-year firearm enhancement in 2013. After 18 years in prison, she was released.

“She has provided evidence that she is living an upright life and has demonstrated her fitness for restoration of civic rights and responsibilities,” the signed gubernatorial clemency certificate states.

“Ms. Kruzan committed a crime that took the life of the victim. Since then, Ms. Kruzan has transformed her life and dedicated herself to community service. This act of clemency for Ms. Kruzan does not minimize or· forgive her conduct or the harm it caused. It does recognize the work she has done since to transform herself,” it adds.

The pardon for Kruzan was one of 17 Newsom granted on Friday, in addition to one medical reprieve and 15 commutations, according to a press release from Newsom’s office.

Kruzan told the Los Angeles Times that the pardon was “releasing these invisible chains that I didn’t realize were still taloned in (me)” and that she was relieved by the announcement when asked to comment on the matter.