Illinois lawmakers, officials call July 4 mass shooting ‘absolutely terrifying’

Illinois lawmakers and leaders reacted with horror and sorrow on Monday after a mass shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park left at least six people dead.

“Today a shooter struck in Highland Park during the Independence Day parade. My campaign team and I were gathering at the start of the parade when shooting started. My team and I are safe and secure. We are monitoring the situation closely and in touch with the Mayor,” Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), whose district includes Highland Park, tweeted.

“Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!” he said in a follow-up tweet.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), whose district borders Schneider’s, tweeted she had been on her way to a parade in Skokie when she heard about the shooting and was monitoring the situation.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) also said his team was monitoring the situation.

“State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected,” he tweeted.

The Highland Park shooting, which saw at least 24 people wounded, struck in Independence Day parade. The gunman was not immediately apprehended.

Nearby municipalities canceled their own Fourth of July events out of caution.

“Absolutely terrifying. Families from all over seek out this time-honored tradition on Fourth of July—and today, many found themselves running for their lives. Every community deserves to be safe from senseless gun violence,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) tweeted.

“To face senseless gun violence while out celebrating Independence Day is nothing short of horrific. The nation’s prayers are with Highland Park today. My office is closely monitoring the situation and will stay in contact with local leaders and law enforcement,” Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, tweeted.

The development comes against the backdrop of recently signed bipartisan gun safety legislation that came in the wake of several high-profile shootings, including in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.