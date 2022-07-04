trending:

Police ID person of interest in July 4 Illinois shooting, considered armed and dangerous

by Jared Gans - 07/04/22 7:12 PM ET

Police have identified a person of interest in the shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., which left at least six people dead on Monday.

Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogman said in a press conference that authorities are searching for 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, who is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with an Illinois license plate, numbered DM80653. 

Jogman said multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are working to apprehend Crimo, and officials are following up on tips they receive as part of the investigation. 

Chris Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said Crimo is considered armed and dangerous, and people should not approach him if they see him.

Covelli said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other federal officials are “heavily” investigating a gun that police recovered at the scene of the shooting. He said the gun is a “high-powered rifle,” and the bureau will provide more details about it at a later time.

Jennifer Banek, the coroner for Lake County, which includes Highland Park, said five adults were killed on the scene of the shooting, and one person died at a hospital.

At least 24 other people were injured.

