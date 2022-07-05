Maryland loosens gun law enforcement after Supreme Court ruling

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced on Twitter Tuesday that police are to stop enforcing the “good and substantial reason” standard for wear and carry permits following the Supreme Court’s decision last month to strike down a New York state law putting restrictions on the carrying of concealed weapons in public places.

In light of a recent Supreme Court ruling and to ensure compliance with the Constitution, I am directing the Maryland State Police to suspend utilization of the ‘good and substantial reason’ standard when reviewing applications for Wear and Carry Permits.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/0wi1dzD8Aw — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) July 5, 2022

Hogan said the court’s ruling meant the Maryland language would not hold up, adding that the provision overturned “is virtually indistinguishable from Maryland law” when it comes to handgun permitting.

“In light of the ruling, and to ensure compliance with the Constitution, I am directing the Maryland State Police to immediately suspend utilization of the ‘good and substantial reason’ standard when reviewing applications for Wear and Carry Permits,” the Maryland governor added.

He defended the decision by saying that throughout his administration he has sought to protect gun rights, even while enacting “common sense measures” to keep guns from criminals and the mentally ill.

The New York and Maryland laws required concealed carry permit applicants to demonstrate a special need for a license, beyond a basic desire for self-defense.

In striking down the law, the court’s conservative six justices ruled that the so-called proper-cause requirement prevented “law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms.”

The decision rendered laws in 12 other states, including Maryland, unconstitutional.

Hogan’s announcement comes amid a gun-violence wrought Fourth of July in America, as a Chicago suburb saw a mass shooting at a parade, which killed six and injured more than 30 people, and a shooting during a fireworks show in Philadelphia that injured two police officers.