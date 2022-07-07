Parade shooting suspect’s father: ‘It’s devastating to everyone involved’

The father of the 21-year-old man suspected of shooting dozens at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois said Wednesday that the incident was surprising and “devastating to everyone involved.”

“I love my son,” Robert Crimo, Jr. said of his son, Robert Crimo III, to ABC News. “But it’s, it’s devastating to everyone involved.”

The older Crimo is currently under investigation to determine whether he is criminally culpable for the shooting, which killed seven and injured over 30 others.

The father sponsored his son’s firearm owner ID application when he was still under 21. Authorities say Crimo III legally obtained five guns, despite previously threatening to kill family members as well as attempted suicide.

However, Crimo, Jr. said the family was unaware of these incidents and did not live with his son or wife when they occurred.

“This has taken us by complete surprise,” he told ABC. “Three days before the fourth, my wife had asked him, ‘Hey, do you have any plans for the Fourth?’ And he simply said, ‘no.’”

Prosecutors say that Crimo III has confessed to the Highland Park shooting and said he had considered committing a second attack in nearby Madison, WI.

He was allegedly carrying a second firearm with him at the time of the shooting and had 60 additional rounds of ammunition he planned to use in Madison.