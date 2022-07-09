FBI investigates ‘potential threat’ against Texas synagogue

The FBI announced on Saturday that it was looking into a “potential threat” against an unidentified Texas synagogue months after a hostage situation took place at a synagogue in the state.

“The FBI is investigating a potential threat targeting an unidentified synagogue in Texas. We are working to determine the credibility of the threat and sharing information with our law enforcement partners and our partners in the Jewish community,” the FBI said in a statement.

“We would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious or have information about potential threats to report it to law enforcement immediately, call their local FBI field office, or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov,” the agency added.

The Jewish Federation of San Antonio said in a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon that the FBI had updated them that “there is no ‘known imminent threat’ in effect any longer for the San Antonio area Jewish community.”

The organization advised that members of the community be aware of their environment and be vigilant.

The FBI said it had no additional updates to provide when asked about the post.

The CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Jonathan Greenblatt, said in a statement on Saturday that a Texas synagogue was the target of a slew of threats and that the ADL had been in communication with law enforcement agencies about the matter.

Greenblatt noted that they became aware of a “more specific and credible threat” within the last 24 hours.

“In this heightened threat environment and in the wake of the horrific act of domestic terror in Highland Park, IL we urge all communities to maintain a heightened sense of awareness and immediately report any suspicious activity to law enforcement,” Greenblatt said, referencing the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park that left seven dead and dozens more injured. “We are grateful to the FBI, state and local law enforcement for their proactive work investigating these potential threats.”

In January, four people, including a rabbi, were held hostage for hours at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, by British national Malik Faisal Akram before he was ultimately killed by officers.

President Biden labeled the incident “an act of terror” and an FBI special agent called it a “hate crime and an act of terrorism.”