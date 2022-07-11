trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Texas officials divided over release of Uvalde hallway footage

by Julia Mueller - 07/11/22 7:19 PM ET
FILE – Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. The district’s superintendent said Wednesday, June 22, that Chief Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district’s police chief, has been put on leave following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Texas officials are battling over whether to release key security camera footage related to the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School.

The contested video recording shows a hallway during the 77-minute period between the first 911 call reporting a gunman at the school and the killing of the gunman by police, according to USA Today

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by the gunman. The response to the incident has raised serious questions about whether police waited too long before seeking to engage with the shooter.

The chairman of a Texas House panel investigating the mass shooting announced Monday that law enforcement and local officials would release the security camera footage from the May 24 shootings.

But the state’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) swiftly denied that an agreement had been reached to release the footage.

Now, the chairman, state Rep. Dustin Burrows (R), says he’ll release the footage himself, “regardless of any agreement.”

“It is my intention to show the hallway video to the people of Uvalde,” Burrows wrote on Twitter. “I will not release it to the public until the people of Uvalde have seen it for themselves.”

As many as 13 law enforcement officers were present in the hallway on tape during much of the 77 minutes, during which the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was behind a closed classroom door.

After Burrows announced Monday that an agreement on the footage had been reached, DPS Deputy Director Freeman Martin told ABC News that the department could not grant Burrows’s request for the tapes, per the guidance of Uvalde-area District Attorney Christina Busbee. 

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin has expressed support for the release of the hallway video and body cam footage from police that day, accusing Busbee of withholding the recordings to protect law enforcement, according to ABC News.

The disputes over whether to release the footage dovetail with concerns about the law enforcement response to the shooting. A Customs and Border Patrol unit was allegedly told by police to wait and not enter the school, while the school district police chief reported that he didn’t know he was the officer in charge during the incident. 

Burrows and the rest of the Texas House panel lawmakers are investigating these and other instances of police misconduct on the day of the shooting.

Tags Law enforcement mass shooting police shooting Texas Texas politics Texas school shooting uvalde Uvalde Uvalde police Uvalde school shooting Uvalde shooting Uvalde victims

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. J-6 panel shifts focus to Trump ...
  2. Doomsday political scenario takes ...
  3. O’Rourke hits Abbott over request ...
  4. Father of Parkland shooting victim ...
  5. Schumer making last-ditch bid to pass ...
  6. Watch live: Trump holds rally in ...
  7. Juan Williams: Clarence Thomas and me
  8. White House: Iran preparing to send ...
  9. How the gun safety movement beat the ...
  10. Attended one of these schools? You ...
  11. Barr subpoenaed in Dominion ...
  12. White House says hospitals, doctors ...
  13. 8 billion population milestone
  14. Virginia shows signs of shift back ...
  15. US stumbles in monkeypox response
  16. Biden, NASA unveil first full-color ...
  17. Ukraine defense chief says US rocket ...
  18. Here’s where gas prices have ...
Load more

Video

See all Video