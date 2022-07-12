Alabama inmate who escaped with corrections officer indicted for murder

The Alabama inmate who escaped with a corrections officer in the spring was recently indicted on felony murder charges for the death of the officer, who killed herself when police apprehended the pair.

The indictment accuses inmate Casey White — who has no relation to corrections officer Vicky White but who police say was her love interest — of causing her death while committing a first-degree escape from the Lauderdale County Jail in Florence, Ala.

Chris Connolly, the district attorney in Lauderdale County, said a warrant was issued for Casey White on July 6 after a grand jury returned the indictment, according to a Tuesday news release sent to The Hill.

Casey White, who is currently being held at an Alabama Department of Corrections state prison, captured the attention of the nation when he escaped from Lauderdale County Jail on April 29 with Vicky White.

Police said Vicky White, who was then the assistant director of corrections at the jail, took Casey White out of his cell for an unscheduled appointment before fleeing in a getaway car. Casey White was being held on charges that he stabbed a woman to death in 2015.

The pair were on the run during an 11-day manhunt before police and the U.S. Marshals Service ran them down in Evansville, Ind., and apprehended them after a rollover crash.

Vicky White shot herself on the scene, and Casey White was taken into custody. The Vanderburgh County Coroner ruled Vicky White’s death a suicide in May.

Casey White is also serving a 75-year sentence after he was convicted and sentenced in 2019 of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery and other charges.

After apprehending him in May, Indiana Sheriff Dave Wedding said Casey White had no remorse over the death of Vicky White, with whom Casey White had a special relationship over the course of two years, police said.