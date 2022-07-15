North Carolina Green Party files suit to get on Senate ballot

North Carolina’s Green Party filed suit against the North Carolina State Board of Elections on Thursday for denying the party’s petition to appear on the ballot for the state’s Senate election.

The petition was denied by the Board in a 3-2 vote, prompting the lawsuit filed by the Green Party, Green Party Senate candidate Matthew Hoh and others in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

“We are fighting for our democracy against this corrupt, lawless, and partisan decision by the State Board of Elections,” said Hoh of the lawsuit. “This case will determine whether the political establishment can abuse its power to stop another party from participating in elections, simply because they don’t want to compete with candidates who stand for working people, our planet, peace, and real democracy.”

Lead attorney Oliver Hall of Competitive Democracy filed the lawsuit along with Hoh, in addition to other plaintiffs in support of Hoh’s campaign for Senate.

The three Democrats on the Board of Elections voted to keep the Green Party off the ballot after controversy within the party over the issue.

“We filed this case to protect the right of all North Carolina voters to vote in a free and fair election — not the Democrats’ attempt to win by suppressing voter choice,” said Hall.