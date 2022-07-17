3 killed in Indiana mall shooting; gunman shot by armed civilian

Authorities said three people were shot and killed at an Indiana mall on Sunday before an armed civilian shot and killed the gunman.

Greenworld Police Department (GPD) chief Jim Ison said in a statement that two other individuals were wounded, adding that authorities arrived at the scene around 6 p.m. after receiving calls about a shooting at the mall’s food court, the New York Times reported.

“It appears that a good Samaritan that was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter,” Ison said at a news conference Sunday evening.

In a statement, Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said the scene was under control and there was no further threat to the public, according to the Associated Press.

“This tragedy hits at the core of our community,” Myers added. “Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders.”