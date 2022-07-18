Abbott schedule shows he hasn’t attended funerals of Uvalde victims: report

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) schedule shows that he did not attend the funerals of victims of the mass shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Texas, according to documents obtained by a local ABC News station.

Abbott has not been to Uvalde since June 5, according to his schedule, when he met with Uvalde District Attorney Christina Busbee and attended a worship event.

The schedule, made public through a records request by the local ABC News affiliate, spans from May 25 to June 15, and includes three other visits to Uvalde.

Family members of the victims of the Uvalde shooting, which killed 19 children and two teachers, have criticized Abbott and other Texas lawmakers for their absence in communicating with them.

“For everyone out there getting ready to vote…Since this has happened, Governor Abbott has yet to reach out. Ted Cruz has yet to reach out,” said Angel Garza, the father of 10-year-old shooting victim Amerie Jo Garza, the network reported.

“These guys don’t have compassion for us. They don’t care,” he added.

Abbott said at a press conference on Thursday that he plans to return to Uvalde “many more times,” especially to supervise work on a mental health facility being built there.

“I’ve been there multiple times to Uvalde for multiple purposes,” he said. “Sometimes for public presentations, sometimes for grieving events and different things like that, and I will be going many more times.”

A spokeswoman for Abbott told The Houston Chronicle that the governor had visited “every family who requested a meeting.”

“Many families requested private funerals, and the Governor and First Lady instead sent flowers and condolences to let the loved ones know they remain in their prayers,” the spokesperson added.

The Hill has reached out to Abbott’s office for comment.

Representatives for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told the TV network that the senator had planned to speak to some of the victim’s families but that a meeting had been canceled.

Garza had praise, however, for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents the district that includes Uvalde, “means something to us.”

“This isn’t some, some little plot or anything,” said Garza. “This is real life. This is hurting all of us. We are not living a normal life right now.”

Abbott held a press conference in Uvalde on May 25, a day after the shooting, and a second on May 27.

Abbott also met President Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Uvalde on May 29, where they met with Busbee and a group of first responders.