trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Austin City Council approves resolution to decriminalize abortion

by Maureen Breslin - 07/21/22 4:12 PM ET
Stephen Spillman/ AP
Women’s March ATX rally, Saturday, Oct., 2, 2021, at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. An expected decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming year to severely restrict abortion rights or overturn Roe v. Wade entirely is setting off a renewed round of abortion battles in state legislatures.

The Austin City Council approved legislation on Thursday aimed at protecting abortion rights, even as the state of Texas moves to make it tougher to get the procedure.

The resolution approved by the council is called the Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone (GRACE) Act, which would protect “the right of individuals to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions.”

The resolution limits city funds from going towards collecting information for the state from women who seek abortions and their health care providers. It also urges law enforcement not to prioritize state criminal laws concerning abortions and other reproductive health care actions.

The Austin city resolution also seeks funding to educate Austin residents on birth control options, including long-term to permanent options, such as vasectomies. It also ensures that city employees and their spouses have health insurance coverage for reproductive care.

In a draft of the resolution, the City Council wrote that “the City of Austin honors the rights of pregnant people to bodily autonomy and control over their private medical decisions.”

Back in May, a spokesperson for Austin City Council member José Vela told The Hill, “[The GRACE Act] does not directly halt enforcement, but it severely limits the ability of the city or any staff to collect or provide evidence for prosecutions. It also preemptively bans surveillance of anyone or anything related to suspected abortions outside of some limited exceptions, like coercion or force.”

The passing of the GRACE Act comes as the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade late last month, triggering abortion bans and restrictions in many states across the country.

The state of Texas has had a law since September 2021 which bans abortions at approximately six weeks, before many women are even aware that they are pregnant. The measure also provides a “bounty” of $10,000 for people who report health care providers who perform abortions in violation of the law.

Tags abortion Abortion abortion access Abortion access abortion ban abortion rights abortion ruling austin Austin Austin, Texas Texas Texas United States

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Retired generals, admirals in ...
  2. OIG asks Secret Service to stop ...
  3. Webb telescope suffered ...
  4. Republicans fret as Walker stumbles ...
  5. Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump’s ...
  6. House passes bill to protect access ...
  7. Melania Trump says she ‘was unaware ...
  8. Could Congress impeach Supreme Court ...
  9. Here are the key Senate Republican ...
  10. Chris Cuomo on CNN: ‘I’ll never ...
  11. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  12. Secret Service turns over single ...
  13. Supreme Court denies Biden bid to ...
  14. Senate Democrats roll out ...
  15. Half of Americans expect a civil war ...
  16. Johnson signals he would vote for ...
  17. Here are the House Republicans who ...
  18. Clarence Thomas opinion sparks House ...
Load more

Video

See all Video