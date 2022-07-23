trending:

Man with missing wife pleads guilty to casting her ballot for Trump in 2020

by Chloe Folmar - 07/23/22 4:18 PM ET
FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Chaffee County (Colo.) Sheriff’s Office shows Barry Morphew in Salida, Colo. Morphew, who had been charged in the presumed death of his missing wife, has pleaded guilty to forgery for casting her 2020 election ballot for Donald Trump. Morphew pleaded guilty Thursday, July 22, 2022, and was fined and assessed court costs of $600, The Denver Post reported. He avoids jail time as part of a plea agreement. (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

A man who was tried in connection to his wife’s disappearance pleaded guilty Thursday to submitting a fraudulent ballot on her behalf for President Trump during the 2020 election.

Barry Morphew told law enforcement he figured “all these other guys are cheating” and that his wife Suzanne would have voted for Trump anyway, according to an affidavit acquired by KKTV Colorado.

The defendant was arrested in May 2021, but was already in police custody because of his suspected role in his wife Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance.

Morphew was offered a plea deal allowing charges of attempting to influence a public servant and elections offense, to be dropped if he plead guilty to the forgery charge. Now he faces a year of supervised probation for the charge.

The murder case against Barry Morphew was “dismissed without prejudice” after Suzanne Morphew’s body was unable to be located, according to the case file.

Barry Morphew was not pronounced not guilty, meaning that the case could be refiled if new evidence is found, including his wife’s body.

Suzanne Morphew disappeared in May 2020 and still has not been recovered.

However, law enforcement said last year that they believed themselves to be “close to discovering the victim’s body.”

“The People were hopeful that the search for, and the discovery of, the victim’s body would be concluded well before trial, but weather has complicated the efforts,” the prosecution claimed according to KKTV.

