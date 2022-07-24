trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Turning Point USA condemns neo-Nazi protesters outside conservative convention that drew Trump

by Brad Dress and Caroline Vakil - 07/24/22 3:54 PM ET
American flag
The Associated Press/ Jacquelyn Martin

The conservative group Turning Point USA has condemned a group of neo-Nazis who gathered Saturday night outside its convention in Tampa, Fla., which also drew former President Trump and other high-profile Republicans as guest speakers.

The group of neo-Nazis at the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) Student Action Summit at the Tampa Convention Center waved flags with swastikas and held up antisemitic signs, according to local media reports.

TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said on Sunday the group “100% condemns those ideologies in the strongest of terms” and said the neo-Nazis have “nothing to do” with the organization.

“Since these individuals were located on public property, our security attempted to, but was not permitted to remove them. We have no idea who they are or why they were here,” Kolvet said in a statement.

“Our students, after initially confronting them, ultimately took the mature route and vacated the space. Once that happened, these individuals left.”

The Student Action Summit, which began Friday and ends on Sunday, featured speeches from Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), among others.

The neo-Nazi group on Saturday night clashed verbally with left-leaning protesters, who were demonstrating mainly against U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.

Photos taken by local Tampa outlet Creative Loafing shows neo-Nazis in red shirts waving Swastika flags and other blue flags that read “DeSantis Country.”

They also distributed flyers that falsely claimed Jews were behind abortions. The flyers were created by the Goyim Defense League, an antisemitic hate group, Creative Loafing reported.

No one was injured or arrested and protest groups dispersed quietly, according to the outlet.

Florida Holocaust Museum chairman Mike Igel on Saturday said “openly and proudly displaying genocidal symbols is a direct threat to the Jewish community” and called on all parties to condemn the neo-Nazis.

“This isn’t about politics or religion. It’s about humanity,” Igel said in a statement. “This should matter to everyone.”

Twitter accounts for Greene, Gaetz, DeSantis and others who spoke at the rally did not mention the neo-Nazis or condemn their presence. On Truth Social, Trump shared clips of his speech but did not mention the neo-Nazis.

Tags Florida Florida Holocaust Museum Marjorie Taylor Greene Matt Gaetz neo-nazis Rick Scott Ron DeSantis Tampa Turing Point USA

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s credibility ...
  2. Hogan blames ‘collusion’ between ...
  3. Is the clock finally running out on ...
  4. Kinzinger on Bannon ...
  5. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  6. Schiff: DOJ should investigate Trump ...
  7. The cruel return of two fishermen ...
  8. Cardin says he hopes Electoral Count ...
  9. Give Biden the Darwin Award
  10. The Memo: Jill Biden, Mayra Flores ...
  11. FBI found Huawei equipment in Midwest ...
  12. Cheney says Jan. 6 committee prepared ...
  13. Jan. 6 committee members encourage ...
  14. Trump slams ‘RINO coward’ Bowers ...
  15. Al Gore says ‘nothing really ...
  16. Kinzinger: ‘Trump is becoming ...
  17. Same-sex marriage debate poses ...
  18. WSJ editorial board: ‘Trump utterly ...
Load more

Video

See all Video