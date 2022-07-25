trending:

Ghislaine Maxwell moved to low-security prison in Florida

by Julia Mueller - 07/25/22 12:49 PM ET
Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly been moved to a low-security federal prison in Florida amid her 20-year sentence for her part in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse and trafficking of underage girls.

Maxwell was found guilty of grooming young girls for Epstein to abuse, enticing the victims to travel across state lines and participate in sex acts. Epstein died in prison before he could go to trial, but Maxwell was sentenced in June and has reportedly been transferred to Tallahassee FCI, a low-security correctional institution and detention center, according to CNN and Bloomberg.

The Hill has reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for comment.

Maxwell worked with financier Epstein over a 10-year period, from 1994 to 2004, during which she facilitated the underage girls’ abuse by making them comfortable and assuring them that she approved of Epstein’s behavior, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Both Maxwell and Epstein knew that their victims were underage, many as young as 14, when the abuse began.

According to the DOJ, she “attempted to befriend certain victims by asking them about their lives, their schools, and their families, and taking them to the movies or on shopping trips” before escalating her behavior, which the reportedly included discussing sexual topics and undressing in front of the victims. Epstein would then sexually abuse the victims, and Maxwell would sometimes participate.

Prosecutors pushed for a sentence of as many as 50 years, while Maxwell’s defense had argued for five.

