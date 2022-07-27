49 percent in Virginia poll approve of Youngkin’s performance

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has a 49 percent approval among his constituents just a few months into his first year as governor, new polling shows.

A poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University found that 25 percent of Virginians “somewhat approve” of the new governor, while 24 percent said they “strongly approve.”

Respondents generally approved of Youngkin’s actions on specific fronts, though Republicans sided with the governor at higher rates on select issues than Democrats.

For a proposal to eliminate the gas tax in the state, 69 percent of Republicans and 49 percent of Democrats supported such a measure. For a proposed cut to the state grocery tax, 79 percent of Republicans and 60 percent of Democrats said they supported such a cut. About 62 percent of Republicans, compared with 57 percent of Democrats, support a new law permitting privately run, publicly funded laboratory schools.

In contrast, 94 percent of Democrats support Youngkin’s work to fund historically Black colleges and universities, compared with 69 percent of Republicans.

Youngkin flipped Virginia red when he beat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) in the state’s 2021 gubernatorial race. He took office in January to serve a four-year term.

The governor has already responded to calls for a 2024 presidential bid, saying he’s “hugely humbled” but not yet considering making the jump.

Speculations about a presidential campaign have been fueled by Youngkin’s creation of political action committees to get involved in races in Virginia and elsewhere, campaigning for his party.

The university conducted the poll of 813 Virginia adults from June 30 to July 9, and the results have a margin of error of 5.81 percentage points.