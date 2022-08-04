trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

4 in critical condition following lightning strike near White House

by Brad Dress - 08/04/22 8:40 PM ET
FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Four people were injured in a lightning blast that struck near the White House in Washington, D.C, on Thursday night during a severe thunderstorm in the nation’s capitol.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted around 7:17 p.m. that the lightning struck near Lafayette Park NW, which is about 36 feet from the White House.

Around 7:50 p.m., DC Fire and EMS tweeted firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported the patients, two adult males and two adult females, who are in critical condition, to local hospitals.

A press conference will be held by emergency personnel at 8:30 p.m. near Lafayette Park.

Thunderstorms had moved into the D.C. area towards the evening after a sweltering hot day forced air up into the atmosphere.

Tags DC Fire and EMS Lafayette Park Lightning strike Lightning strike Natural disaster Washington DC White House

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ron Johnson suggests Medicare, Social ...
  2. Taxes emerge as major sticking point ...
  3. Putin can’t control his Ukraine ...
  4. Police change account of crash ...
  5. Dick Cheney in new ad: No individual ...
  6. Long COVID comes in three ...
  7. Senate sets up first vote Saturday on ...
  8. On The Money – Senate moves forward ...
  9. ‘Paxlovid rebound’ raises ...
  10. Pelosi’s husband sells off up to $5 ...
  11. Georgia prosecutor knocks Lindsey ...
  12. Senate votes in favor of axing Biden ...
  13. DeSantis suspends state attorney for ...
  14. Senate votes 95-1 to add ...
  15. McConnell manages midterm ...
  16. Ex Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez ...
  17. Five ways China appears to be ...
  18. These 11 GOP senators voted against ...
Load more

Video

See all Video