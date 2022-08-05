Two die from injuries in DC lightning strike

Two of the four people who were injured after being struck by lightning near the White House on Thursday have died from their injuries, police confirmed.

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told The Hill that the two who died are 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna Mueller, both from Janesville, Wis. MPD said the other two victims remain in critical condition in the hospital.

A spokesman for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services (FEMS) said in a statement on Thursday that FEMS received a report of a lightning strike in Lafayette Square, across from the White House, just before 7 p.m.

FEMS found two adult males and two adult females injured when they arrived on scene, and they quickly treated the victims and transported them to local hospitals. The spokesman said Secret Service agents and U.S. Park Police officers witnessed the strike and provided aid to those injured.

Strong thunderstorms hit the D.C. area on Thursday night following a day of intense heat.

The White House on Friday said that their thoughts were with the families.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park. Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Updated at 10:07 a.m.