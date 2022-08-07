Nine injured in shooting at Cincinnati bar

Nine people were injured in a shooting outside a bar in Cincinnati early Sunday, officials said.

Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) Assistant Chief Michael John told reporters that the shooting victims were transported to a nearby medical facility, adding that none were in critical condition.

John also said that an officer fired one shot at a suspect during the incident in the city’s Over-The-Rhine neighborhood.

“We have one Cincinnati police officer that discharged one round, and we do not know if that officer struck the individual that he was firing the gun at,” John said at the news conference. “What I can tell you is the individual he was shooting at was actively firing a firearm at that time.”

“We know that a lot of people left the scene that may have seen something,” John said. “We’re looking for any witness statements we can get. So, if somebody has something — if they have video footage, something on their phone — of course we would want to use that to see if we can ascertain exactly how this event evolved.”

Authorities also noted it’s unclear if there was a lone suspect at the scene.

The Hill has reached out to the Cincinnati Police Department for more information on the incident.

John added that two people were injured in another shooting in the city’s Central Business District.

–Updated at 8:20 a.m.