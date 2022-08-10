trending:

Beto O’Rourke snaps at heckler over Uvalde shooting: ‘It may be funny to you mother f—er’

by Brad Dress - 08/10/22 11:05 PM ET
Getty Images

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday snapped at a heckler who laughed as he discussed a recent mass shooting.

O’Rourke, who has expressed outrage after a gunman opened fire inside an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school and killed 19 children and two adults, delivered a speech at a town hall in the city of Mineral Wells.

While discussing some details of the tragedy, somebody in the crowd laughed, prompting O’Rourke to swiftly turn around.

“It may be funny to you, motherf—er,” he said, “but it’s not funny to me.”

O’Rourke earned a round of applause from the crowd for the response.

The Democratic candidate, who has pushed for more restrictive gun laws, will face off against GOP Gov. Greg Abbott in November.

Tags beto o'rourke Beto O'Rourke Greg Abbott mass shooting Mineral Wells Texas Uvalde

