Bloomington Police release details on Mall of America shooting

by Chloe Folmar - 08/12/22 12:25 PM ET
Getty Images

The Bloomington, Minn., Police Department (BPD) shared more details on Friday concerning the shooting that occurred at the Mall of America last week.

“On Thursday, August 11, at approximately 2:15 PM Rashad May (age 23) and Shamar Lark (age 21) were located and arrested in Chicago, Illinois,” the BPD wrote in a statement.

The men were arrested on suspicion of firing shots at the mall, which did not injure or kill anyone, before being helped by three other men to flee the scene.

May and Lark were “arrested without incident” after being observed getting into a vehicle, and one firearm was recovered from the car, according to police.

The BPD said that it cooperated with federal and state partners and local agencies to make the arrest.

“Mr. May and Mr. Lark will be held at the Cook County Jail where they will wait extradition back to Minnesota for the warrants that were issued for the shooting at the Mall of America that took place on August 3rd,” the police said.

The shooting at Mall of America followed a slew of mass shootings across the country — including at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, which killed 19 children and two adults — that renewed interest in tougher gun control measures.

