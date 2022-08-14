1 dead, 17 injured after after car strikes crowd at community fundraiser

One person was killed and 17 others injured when a man drove a vehicle through a crowd on Saturday, according to police in Pennsylvania.

The suspect, 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, left the scene and assaulted and killed a woman in a neighboring county before he was apprehended, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Reyes was charged with two counts of criminal homicide, denied bail and remanded to a correctional facility in Columbia County, where the first attack occurred, officials added.

No information was shared about the victims, though the injured are being treated in local hospitals.

Local media reported that the crowd had gathered in the Berwick borough of Columbia County, Pennsylvania, to raise funds for people killed in a recent house fire in the area.

The second attack occurred in the Nescopeck borough of neighboring Luzerne County, according to authorities.