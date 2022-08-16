trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Most in Texas want more legislation to address gun violence: poll

by Chloe Folmar - 08/16/22 12:33 PM ET
A Ruger AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, center, the same model, though in gray rather than black, used by the shooter in a Texas church massacre two days earlier, sits on display with other rifles on a wall in a gun shop Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Lynnwood, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The majority of Texans say that they want some level of extra legislation to address gun violence, according to a survey conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler.

Three-quarters of people surveyed said they supported raising the age at which a person can buy a semi-automatic assault-style rifle from 18 to 21, while 52 percent said that they favored a mandatory program where the government would buy back these weapons from those who own them.

The sample of 1,384 Texas voters were asked multiple questions concerning gun control, abortion and other important issues from Aug. 1 to 7.

Questions about gun control led in the survey due to continued tensions over the mass shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in late May.

Overall, most respondents, 56 percent, said they believe Texas is on the “wrong track” rather than going in the right direction politically.

About half of those surveyed, 49 percent, said that they disapproved of the way Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is performing in Texas, and 66 percent said that they wanted him to call a special session of the Texas Legislature to respond to mass shootings.

Sixty-five percent of respondents said they were concerned about the possibility of gun violence in their community, while 63 percent said they disagreed that elected officials are doing enough to prevent mass shootings.

Tags Greg Abbott Greg Abbott Gun control Robb Elementary Texas the dallas morning news University of Texas at Tyler Uvalde

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson: Trump ...
  2. Giuliani on being told he’s target ...
  3. Demings up by 4 points in challenge ...
  4. Laura Ingraham: Voters might say ...
  5. Spike in FBI threats unsettles the ...
  6. Dodge discontinuing gas-powered ...
  7. Weisselberg to plead guilty in Trump ...
  8. Alec Baldwin compares Liz Cheney to ...
  9. Trump says temperature ‘has to be ...
  10. Dog tests positive for monkeypox in ...
  11. Trump attorney: Inventory list from ...
  12. Trump surprises some Republicans with ...
  13. Liz Cheney approaches likely Wyoming ...
  14. First lady Jill Biden tests positive ...
  15. The Hill’s 12:30 Report ...
  16. Here are Trump’s shifting defenses ...
  17. Pennsylvania man charged with ...
  18. The Memo: How the Trump saga is ...
Load more

Video

See all Video