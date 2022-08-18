trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

DeSantis announces 20 charges of voter fraud by new election security office

by Chloe Folmar - 08/18/22 4:03 PM ET

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security has uncovered 20 instances of voter fraud since its establishment on July 1.

“The Office of Election Crimes and Security, in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office and FDLE of the state of Florida, has charged and is in the process of arresting 20 individuals across the state for voter fraud,” DeSantis said.

The governor claimed that the 20 individuals from Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties voted despite being disqualified due to previous convictions of either murder or sexual assault.

The state of Florida does not allow convicts of serious crimes including homicide and sexual assault to retain voting rights.

The 20 being charged with voter fraud face up to five years in prison in addition to a $5,000 fine for the third-degree felony, according to DeSantis.

DeSantis added that Florida’s election security office will continue to review the 2020 election in search of fraud, as well as monitor upcoming elections.

“One of the things that we did in the most recent legislative session, though, is recognize, yes, you can have all these great policy reforms, and it’s important to do it, but if it’s not actually enforced then what difference is it going to make at the end of the day?” DeSantis said in support of the election security office and its work.

The Office of Election Crimes and Security was proposed in a voting bill passed by the Florida House in March. DeSantis named lawyer Peter Antonacci director of the office on July 6, shortly after its establishment as part of the Florida State Department.

Tags Florida Florida Attorney General Florida House Office of Election Crimes and Security Peter Antonacci Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin’s on the brink
  2. James Carville: Trump scandal could ...
  3. Biden keeps student loan borrowers in ...
  4. Secret Service withheld Pelosi threat ...
  5. DeSantis announces 20 charges of ...
  6. Cook Political Report shifts ...
  7. Judge blocks DeSantis’s ‘Stop ...
  8. DRIED UP: Texas cattle industry faces ...
  9. Supreme Court asked to block ruling ...
  10. Judge says he may unseal parts of ...
  11. US must arm Ukraine now, before ...
  12. Oz says he was ‘exhausted’ when ...
  13. Who is Mary Peltola, the Democrat ...
  14. Watch live: DeSantis to deliver a ...
  15. Vance leading Ryan by 3 points in ...
  16. Suffering from burnout, doctors are ...
  17. Liz Cheney shakes up 2024 forecast
  18. Barnes tops Johnson by 7 points in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video