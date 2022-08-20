85 arrested, nearly $13M worth of narcotics seized in Florida drug trafficking investigation

Officials in Florida have arrested 85 individuals in a two-year drug trafficking investigation, recovering almost $13 million in seized drugs, which include fentanyl and cocaine.

A Thursday release from the Polk County Sherriff’s Office, located in central Florida, states that detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force worked with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to conduct the undercover investigation.

The release states that three suspects have been charged in addition to the 85 already taken into custody.

Officials began their investigation in September 2020 when they seized a pound of methamphetamine after executing a search warrant in the city of Winter Haven.

Detectives continued to buy drugs from dealers in the area, which allowed them to learn that “large amounts” of methamphetamine were being smuggled from California to Florida in checked luggage.

Detectives wiretapped the suspects in February, and intercepted and monitored communications between suspects who were believed to be affiliated with the drug trafficking organization.

The release states that the suspects have been charged with a total of 355 felonies and 93 misdemeanors.

Sheriff Grady Judd said in the release that this is the largest single drug seizure and number of arrests in the county’s history during an undercover wiretap investigation.

“We will continue to follow up leads and make more arrests, so those who think they got away from us – think again,” he said.

Items seized include 268 pounds of methamphetamine, 31 pounds of cocaine, 6.8 ounces of fentanyl and 49 firearms.