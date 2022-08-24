trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

5 shot, 2 killed in DC shooting near senior citizens home

by Brad Dress - 08/24/22 3:33 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 08/24/22 3:33 PM ET
(File: Getty Images)

Five people were shot and two people are dead after two unidentified assailants exited a black SUV and sprayed gunfire across a city block in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said at a press conference that the shooting erupted around 12:49 p.m. at O Street Northwest, near the Johns Hopkins business school and a senior citizens home.

Benedict said the SUV stopped on the street before the shooters filed out of the car and began “shooting at folks on the block” before they jumped back in the vehicle and fled. He said they likely wielded automatic pistols.

All five victims were Black men, according to the MPD. Three of the victims are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Benedict said the incident occurred near an “open-air drug market” and followed other violent crimes and shootings in recent days.

“This is an ongoing problem for us. We need the community’s help to continue to quell the disturbance in this area,” he said. “Unfortunately it escalated to the point that five people were shot today. It’s unacceptable.”

The MPD said the investigation is ongoing and requested that anyone with information call (202) 727-9099.

Tags DC shooting O street Shooting violent crime Washington D.C. Washington DC

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden cancels up to $10K in student ...
  2. Trump defiance of DOJ on classified ...
  3. White House to announce student loan ...
  4. The media myth of Democratic momentum
  5. Here’s what’s inside ...
  6. How do I know if I have a Pell Grant?
  7. Five takeaways from primary night in ...
  8. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  9. McConnell asked if he has reaction to ...
  10. McConnell: Biden student loan ...
  11. Police investigating ...
  12. Forecasters shift NY House seat to ...
  13. Several states see surge in women ...
  14. More than $10B in student loans for ...
  15. ‘Quiet quitting’ is the ...
  16. The IRS could be on the verge of ...
  17. Ukraine puts captured Russian war ...
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump ...
Load more

Video

See all Video