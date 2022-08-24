5 shot, 2 killed in DC shooting near senior citizens home

Five people were shot and two people are dead after two unidentified assailants exited a black SUV and sprayed gunfire across a city block in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said at a press conference that the shooting erupted around 12:49 p.m. at O Street Northwest, near the Johns Hopkins business school and a senior citizens home.

Benedict said the SUV stopped on the street before the shooters filed out of the car and began “shooting at folks on the block” before they jumped back in the vehicle and fled. He said they likely wielded automatic pistols.

All five victims were Black men, according to the MPD. Three of the victims are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Benedict said the incident occurred near an “open-air drug market” and followed other violent crimes and shootings in recent days.

“This is an ongoing problem for us. We need the community’s help to continue to quell the disturbance in this area,” he said. “Unfortunately it escalated to the point that five people were shot today. It’s unacceptable.”

The MPD said the investigation is ongoing and requested that anyone with information call (202) 727-9099.